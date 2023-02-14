Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige talks about “dream” of casting Harrison Ford in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Walt Disney Studios/Marvel Studios

With 31 superhero movies under his belt, one might think there weren’t many heroes Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige would be excited to meet — but Harrison Ford was one of them.

Feige explained to Entertainment Weekly what it was like landing Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, replacing the late William Hurt in the fourth Captain America film.

“I’m sure anyone you’ve ever talked with about Harrison Ford says this, but it’s unbelievable that we get to meet and talk with him and that he’s embracing this role,” Feige enthuses.

“He’s tireless with the amount of work that he does. This is certainly a big part for Thaddeus Ross. He’s the president of the United States in the film. And with Harrison, you think about Air Force One, and you think about some of his confrontations with the president in Clear and Present Danger.”

He adds of Anthony Mackie‘s character, who has taken up the mantle of Cap from his pal Steve Rogers, “There’s a dynamic between President Ross and Sam Wilson. They have a history together, but in this film, we’ll be seeing the dynamic between Captain America and the president of the United States in a way that is just incredible.”

Feige adds, “This has been a dream for years, ever since Jon Favreau cast Harrison Ford in Cowboys and Aliens. I was always very jealous of that, so to have him finally in the MCU is just incredible. It’s like, I can cross that off the wishlist.”

The studio head says the fourth Cap movie will start shooting “relatively soon.”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.