Entertainment News

May the 4th be with thee: Netflix reveals teaser, release date of ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

todayFebruary 14, 2023

Netflix has revealed that its Bridgerton prequel series centering on the early days of Golda Rosheuvel‘s Queen Charlotte will debut May 4.

A teaser for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story shows India Amarteifio as the young royal, Corey Mylchreest as young King George and Arsema Thomas as young Lady Danbury.

For Charlotte, the pressure is on. “Your marriage is the business of this country,” she’s told. “This cannot go wrong!”

According to the streamer, the six-episode series centers “on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power,” which “tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

Netflix also announced the launch of an interactive attraction called The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience opening this spring in New York City. The waitlist is now open, and guests can register here.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

todayFebruary 14, 2023

Similar posts

