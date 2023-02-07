Megadeth announces ‘They Only Come Out at Night’ ﻿livestream for Tokyo show

ABC Audio

Megadeth‘s upcoming show in Tokyo will stream live online.

Dubbed They Only Come Out at Night, the stream will capture Dave Mustaine and company’s performance at the famed Budokan venue on February 27.

The live broadcast premieres at 4 a.m. ET, but for those metalheads who aren’t morning people, the show will air three more times throughout the day at 2 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET. It’ll also be available on-demand for two days following the premiere.

For more info, visit Megadeth.com.

Megadeth released their latest album, The Sick, the Dying…and the Dead!, last September.