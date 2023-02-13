AD
Rev Rock Report

Megadeth reuniting with guitarist Marty Friedman for Tokyo show

todayFebruary 13, 2023

Mick Hutson/Redferns

Megadeth is getting back together with guitarist Marty Friedman for at least one show.

Friedman, who last played with the thrash metallers in 2000, will be a “special guest” during Dave Mustaine and company’s upcoming concert at Tokyo’s famed Budokan venue on February 27.

“Marty and I have remained friends over 23 years, since we last played together,” Mustaine says. “However, I hear his music every night, and he still is among the top guitar players I’ve ever heard.”

“This is an amazing treat for the fans, as well as myself,” Mustaine continues. “I am going to enjoy this as much as the fans are, and I’m sure many of you will catch me sneaking a peek during Marty’s appearance.”

You won’t have to be at the Budokan to enjoy said treat, either. As previously reported, the concert will stream live online.

Friedman joined Megadeth in 1990, and played on albums including Rust in Peace and Countdown to Extinction. Following his departure from the band, Friedman moved to Tokyo in 2003, where he’s continued to live.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

0%