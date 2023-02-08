AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Megadeth sued over ﻿’The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!’﻿ artwork

todayFebruary 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Megadeth has been sued for copyright infringement by the person who created the artwork for the band’s latest album, The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!

In the suit, which was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, artist Brent Elliott White, who created art for previous Megadeth albums, alleges that the thrash metallers used his his work for the cover of The Sick “all without having paid [White] and without his permission.” It names Megadeth, frontman Dave Mustaine and the label Universal Music Group among the defendants.

When details of The Sick were first announced in June 2022, White claims that, “Without a signed agreement with Plaintiff in place and without paying Plaintiff anything for his work, Megadeth knowingly released Plaintiff’s artwork and — shockingly to Plaintiff — credited its lead singer, Dave Mustaine, for the album’s ‘Art Concept.'”

White says he then reached out to Universal Music Group, reiterating that they “don’t have a contract or art release or usage agreement.” White alleges that, “Defendants attempted to force Plaintiff to accept the same terms as for the first Megadeth album he provided artwork for,” which he had previously stated “would not be acceptable.”

By the time The Sick was eventually released in September 2022, White says he still did not have a contract or usage agreement with the defendants, thus they were using his artwork “without his permission.”

The suit also alleges that Megadeth improperly licensed White’s artwork to third parties.

“To date, Megadeth has still failed to pay Plaintiff for the work he performed for Megadeth,” the suit reads. “Moreover, Plaintiff has not been credited for his artwork.”

Reps for Megadeth and UMG have not responded to ﻿The Hollywood Reporter﻿’s request for comment.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

lea-michele-calls-“reach-outs”-after-glee-diva-accusations-“eye-opening”
insert_link

Entertainment News

Lea Michele calls “reach-outs” after Glee diva accusations “eye-opening”

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic Lea Michele is getting rave reviews and breaking box office records as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway, but the recent accolades come after she weathered some negative headlines. Back in 2020, a social media post in support of the Black Lives Matter movement led some of her former Glee co-stars to shade her, with Samantha Marie Ware saying Lea had made her "first television gig a […]

todayFebruary 8, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%