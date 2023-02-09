AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Meghan Trainor knows the sex of her baby: “I’m prepared this time”

todayFebruary 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Meghan Trainor recently announced she’s expecting baby #2 with husband Daryl Sabara, and the singer already knows the baby’s gender and has picked a name.

“Everything’s done,” she told ﻿People﻿. “We know the gender. We know the name. We know the full name … I’ve already painted the room. I’m prepared this time.” 

Meghan said her little one, 1-year-old Riley, taught her the valuable lesson of going in prepared. She explained, “I never had a game plan with Riley, and then he was breeched at the end, so I didn’t have a choice. But this one, I do have a choice so far, or my doctor’s like, ‘What are you thinking?’ And I’m like, ‘I got no idea. I’ve got no idea.'”

“My brother’s like, ‘Push this one out, see what happens.’ I was like, ‘I just know what C-sections are now,'” she continued. Meghan joked she is comfortable with that type of birthing experience, adding, “I’ve done that. I know I can survive that.”

There are two scenarios Meghan wants to avoid. “My worst nightmare is that I push or I am in labor for two days straight and then I do an emergency C-section,” she said. “Both options are not fun. So I’m back and forth every day, but my doctor’s like, ‘We have time.'”

Meghan also told the outlet she knew she was pregnant before taking a test because of the intensity of her food cravings. “This pregnancy, I’m hungry to the point where I was like, ‘Is it twins?’ But it’s not twins, sadly. I wanted twins,” she remarked.

She noted her husband is a twin and, while she’s hoped for twin babies, Sabara told her, “‘We’re not going to do that. We’re not going to.'”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

red-hot-chili-peppers’-chad-smith-joins-ac/dc-cover-band-at-australian-bar
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith joins AC/DC cover band at Australian bar

ABC Audio Red Hot Chili Peppers are headlining stadiums during their current tour of Australia, but drummer Chad Smith took a brief detour to play a much, much smaller venue. In between shows, Smith showed up at Australia's Cherry Bar to play with a local AC/DC cover band. According to a Facebook post by the Cherry, only 17 people were in the bar to see the Rock & Roll Hall […]

todayFebruary 9, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%