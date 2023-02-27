AD
Sports News

Men’s Basketball Defeats Colorado College in SCAC Quarterfinal

todayFebruary 27, 2023

Photo Credit: Tom Whitwell, Trinity University Student

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their opening game in the SCAC Men’s Basketball Championship by defeating Colorado College 57-55.

The Mountaineers traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to compete in the opening round of the SCAC Men’s Basketball Championship, where they took on the Tigers from Colorado College.

Schreiner (#5 Seed) entered the matchup as the underdog and came away with a huge upset win after defeating Colorado College (#4 Seed) after a clutch buzzer-beater from sophomore point guard, Beau Cervantes.

It was a close back and forth game throughout both halves that saw the score tied at 55-55 with just 34 seconds remaining in regulation. Then, with the game on the line and a chance to advance to the SCAC Semifinals, Cervantes drove to the basket and hit a tough hook shot that found its way into the basket as the Mountaineers went on to win the game 57-55.

The buzzer-beater by Cervantes was the highlight of the game, but it was also a very strong performance by numerous members of the Schreiner Men’s Basketball team. Kamden Ross added yet another double-double to his season total with 20 points and 12 rebounds, Alex Dehoyos finished with 13 points, and Dylan Mackey finished with 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists.

After this upset win by the Mountaineers, Schreiner will now advance to the SCAC Semifinals where they are set to take on the #1 Celts from the University of St. Thomas.

Box Score Standouts

Kamden Ross – 20 pts, 12 reb, 4 ast, 3 stl, 1 blk

Alex Dehoyos – 13 pts

Dylan Mackey – 10 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast

Beau Cervantes – 9 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl

Box Score

Next Game

2023 SCAC Men’s Basketball Championship (Semifinal)

Schreiner University vs University of St. Thomas

February 25, 2023

San Antonio, TX (Trinity University)

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

