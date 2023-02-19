AD
Sports News

Men’s Basketball Defeats Texas Lutheran 86-69

February 19, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their home conference match against Texas Lutheran University 86-69.

The Mountaineers were at home for their SCAC matchup against the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University on Senior Night.

It was a high stakes game for both teams heading into the matchup, with the winner advancing to the 2023 SCAC Men’s Basketball Championship and the loser being eliminated from the post-season.

A close first half saw the Mountaineers take a 1 point lead into the break. However, Schreiner really came alive in the 2nd half, outscoring the Bulldogs 50-34 as they went on to win the game 86-69.

Leading the way for Schreiner was sophomore center, Kamden Ross, who dominated the paint and finished with a very impressive stat line of 23 points and 22 rebounds. Also with a strong performance was sophomore, Dylan Mackey, who finished with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Box Score Standouts

Kamden Ross – 23 pts, 22 reb, 3 stl

Dylan Mackey – 22 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast

Alex Dehoyos – 15 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 4 stl

Bronson Evans – 11 pts, 4 reb, 3 stl

Box Score

Next Game

2023 SCAC Men’s Basketball Championship

Schreiner University vs Colorado College

February 24, 2023

San Antonio, Texas

5:00 PM

Schedule

Schreiner University

