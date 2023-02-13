Men’s Basketball Defeats University of Dallas 103-67

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their home conference game against the University of Dallas 103-67.

The Mountaineers were at home for their SCAC matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.

It was a dominant showing for Schreiner on both ends of the court as the Mountaineers cruised past the University of Dallas Crusaders in route to their 5th SCAC win of the season.

Providing the spark for the Mountaineers was senior forward, Darian Gibson, who finished with a game high 19 points on 7-10 shooting from the field and 4-5 shooting from three.

Box Score Standouts

Darian Gibson – 19 pts, 4-5 3PM

Dylan Mackey – 15 pts, 9 reb, 3-3 3PM

Bronson Evans – 13 pts

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University vs Southwestern University (SCAC)

February 17, 2023

Kerrville, Texas

7:30 PM

Schedule