AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Men’s Basketball Defeats University of Dallas 103-67

todayFebruary 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their home conference game against the University of Dallas 103-67.

The Mountaineers were at home for their SCAC matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.

It was a dominant showing for Schreiner on both ends of the court as the Mountaineers cruised past the University of Dallas Crusaders in route to their 5th SCAC win of the season.

Providing the spark for the Mountaineers was senior forward, Darian Gibson, who finished with a game high 19 points on 7-10 shooting from the field and 4-5 shooting from three.

Box Score Standouts

Darian Gibson – 19 pts, 4-5 3PM

Dylan Mackey – 15 pts, 9 reb, 3-3 3PM

Bronson Evans – 13 pts

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University vs Southwestern University (SCAC)

February 17, 2023

Kerrville, Texas

7:30 PM

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

women’s-tennis-falls-to-hardin-simmons-9-0
insert_link

Sports News

Women’s Tennis Falls to Hardin-Simmons 9-0

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women's Tennis team lost their road non-conference match against Hardin-Simmons University 9-0. The Mountaineers traveled to Abilene, Texas, for a road non-conference match against the Cowgirls from Hardin-Simmons University. It was a tough matchup for Schreiner, as they were held scoreless against Hardin-Simmons. Results Schedule

todayFebruary 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%