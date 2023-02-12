AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Men’s Basketball Falls to Austin College 91-79

todayFebruary 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their home conference game against Austin College 91-79.

The Mountaineers were at home for their SCAC matchup against the Kangaroos of Austin College.

It was a struggle on the defensive side of the ball for Schreiner, as Austin College built up a sizeable lead early and continued to hang on to it for the remainder of the game.

Despite the loss, it was still a strong performance by sophomore guard, Dylan Mackey. Mackey filled up the stats sheet and finished with 31 points (career high), 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals.

Box Score Standouts

Dylan Mackey – 31 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl

Kamden Ross – 9 pts, 5 reb

Jackson Reid – 8 pts

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University vs University of Dallas (SCAC)

February 11, 2023

Kerrville, Texas

6:00 PM

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

women’s-tennis-falls-to-mcmurry-university-5-4
insert_link

Sports News

Women’s Tennis Falls to McMurry University 5-4

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women's Tennis team lost their road non-conference match against McMurry University 5-4. The Mountaineers traveled to Abilene, Texas, to take on the Warhawks from McMurry University in a non-confernce match. Recording points for the Mountaineers was Hannah Reyna who won her #1 Singles match (6-2, 6-4), Blair Drought-Villarreal who won her #2 Singles match (6-2, 6-2), Grace Deininger who won her #3 Singles match (6-4, 6-4), […]

todayFebruary 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%