Men’s Basketball Falls to Austin College 91-79

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their home conference game against Austin College 91-79.

The Mountaineers were at home for their SCAC matchup against the Kangaroos of Austin College.

It was a struggle on the defensive side of the ball for Schreiner, as Austin College built up a sizeable lead early and continued to hang on to it for the remainder of the game.

Despite the loss, it was still a strong performance by sophomore guard, Dylan Mackey. Mackey filled up the stats sheet and finished with 31 points (career high), 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals.

Box Score Standouts

Dylan Mackey – 31 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl

Kamden Ross – 9 pts, 5 reb

Jackson Reid – 8 pts

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University vs University of Dallas (SCAC)

February 11, 2023

Kerrville, Texas

6:00 PM

Schedule