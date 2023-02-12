Men’s Basketball Falls to Austin College 91-79

Women’s Tennis Falls to McMurry University 5-4
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women's Tennis team lost their road non-conference match against McMurry University 5-4. The Mountaineers traveled to Abilene, Texas, to take on the Warhawks from McMurry University in a non-confernce match. Recording points for the Mountaineers was Hannah Reyna who won her #1 Singles match (6-2, 6-4), Blair Drought-Villarreal who won her #2 Singles match (6-2, 6-2), Grace Deininger who won her #3 Singles match (6-4, 6-4), […]