Men’s Basketball Falls to Colorado College 63-56

Women’s Basketball Falls to Trinity 74-60
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women's Basketball team lost their conference game against Trinity University 74-60. The Mountaineers traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to take on the Tigers from Trinity University for their third conference game of the season. After starting their conference schedule 2-0 with SCAC wins over the University of St. Thomas and Centenary College and picking up a huge win over NCAA Division II opponent, St. Mary's University, […]