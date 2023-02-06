Men’s Basketball Falls to Colorado College 66-51

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their road conference game against Colorado College 66-51.
The Mountaineers traveled to Colorado Springs, Colorado, for their SCAC matchup against the Tigers from Colorado College.
It was a close back and forth game for Schreiner on the road this weekend, but unfortunately they would come up just short against the Tigers as the game came to a conclusion with a final score of 66-51 in favor of Colorado College.
Leading the way for Schreiner was senior forward, Darian Gibson, Gibson finished with a team high 11 points, as well as 2 rebounds and 1 steal.
Schreiner Men’s Basketball (10-11, 4-8 SCAC)
Box Score Standouts
Darian Gibson – 11 pts, 2 reb
Bronson Evans – 10 pts, 6 reb
Kamden Ross – 6 pts, 9 reb, 2 ast
Alex Dehoyos – 5 pts, 5 stl, 3 reb, 3 ast
Box Score
Next Game
Schreiner University vs Austin College (SCAC)
February 10, 2023
Kerrville, Texas
7:30 PM
Schedule
