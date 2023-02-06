AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Men’s Basketball Falls to Colorado College 66-51

todayFebruary 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their road conference game against Colorado College 66-51.

The Mountaineers traveled to Colorado Springs, Colorado, for their SCAC matchup against the Tigers from Colorado College.

It was a close back and forth game for Schreiner on the road this weekend, but unfortunately they would come up just short against the Tigers as the game came to a conclusion with a final score of 66-51 in favor of Colorado College.

Leading the way for Schreiner was senior forward, Darian Gibson, Gibson finished with a team high 11 points, as well as 2 rebounds and 1 steal.

Schreiner Men’s Basketball (10-11, 4-8 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Darian Gibson – 11 pts, 2 reb

Bronson Evans – 10 pts, 6 reb

Kamden Ross – 6 pts, 9 reb, 2 ast

Alex Dehoyos – 5 pts, 5 stl, 3 reb, 3 ast

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University vs Austin College (SCAC)

February 10, 2023

Kerrville, Texas

7:30 PM

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

women’s-wrestling-competes-at-bearcat-open
insert_link

Sports News

Women’s Wrestling Competes at Bearcat Open

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women's Wrestling team traveled to Lebanon, IL, to compete in the Bearcat Open hosted by McKendree University. The top finisher for the Mountaineers at the event was Symphanie Sampson who finished in 4th place in the 170 weight class. Results Schedule

todayFebruary 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%