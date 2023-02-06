Men’s Basketball Falls to Colorado College 66-51

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their road conference game against Colorado College 66-51.

The Mountaineers traveled to Colorado Springs, Colorado, for their SCAC matchup against the Tigers from Colorado College.

It was a close back and forth game for Schreiner on the road this weekend, but unfortunately they would come up just short against the Tigers as the game came to a conclusion with a final score of 66-51 in favor of Colorado College.

Leading the way for Schreiner was senior forward, Darian Gibson, Gibson finished with a team high 11 points, as well as 2 rebounds and 1 steal.

Schreiner Men’s Basketball (10-11, 4-8 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Darian Gibson – 11 pts, 2 reb

Bronson Evans – 10 pts, 6 reb

Kamden Ross – 6 pts, 9 reb, 2 ast

Alex Dehoyos – 5 pts, 5 stl, 3 reb, 3 ast

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University vs Austin College (SCAC)

February 10, 2023

Kerrville, Texas

7:30 PM

Schedule