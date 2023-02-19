AD
Sports News

Men’s Basketball Falls to Southwestern University 82-77 (OT)

February 19, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their home conference game against Southwestern University 82-77.

The Mountaineers were at home for their SCAC matchup against the Pirates from Southwestern University.

Schreiner would come up just short in what was a close game that needed an extra overtime period to finally decide a winner. Schreiner would take a two point lead into the break, but a strong bounce back in the second half by the Pirates sent the game into overtime. As overtime progressed, Southwestern would go on to create enough seperation to make the difference, winning the game 82-77.

Despite the loss, it was still a strong performance by sophomore point guard, Beau Cervantes. Cervantes would finish with 16 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. it was also a strong performance by sophomore center, Kamden Ross, who added another double-double to his resume with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Box Score Standouts

Beau Cervantes – 16 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl

Kamden Ross – 12 pts, 12 reb, 2 stl, 2 blk

Christian Caldwell – 10 pts

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University vs Texas Lutheran University (SCAC)

Kerrville, Texas

February 18, 2023

6:00 PM

Schedule

