Sports News

Men’s Basketball Falls to Trinity 86-73

todayFebruary 5, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their conference game against Trinity University 86-73.

The Mountaineers traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to take on the Tigers from Trinity University for their third conference game of the season.

Strong first half shooting by Schreiner (46% from the field, 50% from three) kept the game close, as the Mountaineers trailed by just five points heading into halftime.

However, as the second half progressed, the Mountaineers struggled to slow down the Tigers, as their continued strong scoring effort was matched by Trinity’s slightly stronger scoring effort. The Tigers slowly built up a lead and closed out the game on the free throw line, a place where the Mountaineers struggled to execute. Schreiner finished the game  shooting just 33% from the line, compared to Trinity’s 82% from the line.

Schreiner Men’s Basketball (6-6, 0-3 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Bronson Evans – 11pts, 2 reb, 1 stl

Alex Dehoyos – 11 pts, 

AJ Aungst – 9 pts, 3-3 3PM

Kamden Ross – 8 pts, 17 reb, 1 blk

Beau Cervantes – 8 pts, 3 ast

Next Game

Schreiner University vs Colorado College (SCAC)

December 31, 2022

Kerrville, Texas

4:00 PM

Written by: Schreiner University

