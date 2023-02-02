Men’s Basketball Falls to Trinity University 91-88

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their home conference game against Trinity University 91-88.
The Mountaineers were at home for their SCAC matchup against the Tigers from Trinity University.
After a close back and forth battle to start the game, Schreiner took a one point lead into halftime. However, the Tigers found a way to battle back in the second half and narrowly came away with the win as the game came to a conclusion with a final score of 91-88 in favor of Trinity University.
Despite the loss, it was still a strong showing by the sophomore big man, Kamden Ross. Ross finished with another impressive double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, as well as 4 blocks and one steal to go with it. Also with a strong performance was freshman, AJ Aungst, who put up a career high 20 points off the bench shooting an impressive 6-8 from the three-point line.
Schreiner Men’s Basketball (10-10, 4-7 SCAC)
Box Score Standouts
Kamden Ross – 17 pts, 10 reb, 4 blk, 1 stl
AJ Aungst – 20 pts, 6 3PM, 2 ast, 2 stl
Darian Gibson – 12 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast
Bronson Evans – 11 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl
Alex Dehoyos – 10 pts, 9 ast, 6 reb, 2 stl
Box Score
Next Game
Schreiner University at Colorado College (SCAC)
February 3, 2023
Colorado Springs, Colorado
7:30 PM CST
