AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Men’s Basketball Falls to Trinity University 91-88

todayFebruary 2, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their home conference game against Trinity University 91-88.

The Mountaineers were at home for their SCAC matchup against the Tigers from Trinity University.

After a close back and forth battle to start the game, Schreiner took a one point lead into halftime. However, the Tigers found a way to battle back in the second half and narrowly came away with the win as the game came to a conclusion with a final score of 91-88 in favor of Trinity University.

Despite the loss, it was still a strong showing by the sophomore big man, Kamden Ross. Ross finished with another impressive double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds, as well as 4 blocks and one steal to go with it. Also with a strong performance was freshman, AJ Aungst, who put up a career high 20 points off the bench shooting an impressive 6-8 from the three-point line.

Schreiner Men’s Basketball (10-10, 4-7 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Kamden Ross – 17 pts, 10 reb, 4 blk, 1 stl

AJ Aungst – 20 pts, 6 3PM, 2 ast, 2 stl

Darian Gibson – 12 pts, 3 reb, 3 ast

Bronson Evans – 11 pts, 3 reb, 1 stl

Alex Dehoyos – 10 pts, 9 ast, 6 reb, 2 stl

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University at Colorado College (SCAC)

February 3, 2023

Colorado Springs, Colorado

7:30 PM CST

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

a-new-scientific-method-for-bail-reform
insert_link

National News

A new scientific method for bail reform

(NEW YORK) -- Cities and towns around the country are turning to a new scientifically based algorithm that will work to help judges make decisions during pretrial processes in an attempt to create fairer judicial procedures that are less focused on a cash-based bail system. The algorithm, called the Public Safety Assessment (PSA) tool, was created by the Advancing Pretrial Policy & Research center and is a project of the […]

todayFebruary 2, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%