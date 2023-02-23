AD
Men’s Golf Finishes 2nd at San Antonio Shoot-out

todayFebruary 23, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Golf team traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to compete in the San Antonio DIII Shoot-out at TPC San Antonio.

After three rounds of play, the Mountaineers finished tied for 2nd place with a total score of 904 (295, 299, 310).

Leading the way for the Mountaineers was Zhao Yung Gu who finished in 2nd place as an individual with a total score of 215 (67, 71, 77). Also with a top 20 individual finish was Jake Sitterle who finished tied for 11th, with a total score of 228 (75, 78, 75), and John Martinez who finished tied for 19th, with a total score of 230 (78, 76, 76).

Written by: Schreiner University

