Men’s Tennis Defeats McMurry University 6-3

todayFebruary 11, 2023

Background
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team won their road non-conference match against McMurry University 6-3.

The Mountaineers traveled to Abilene, Texas, to take on the Warhawks from McMurry University in a non-confernce match.

In route to their first regular season win of the season, recording points for the Mountaineers was Carson Kirk who won his #1 Singles match (2-6, 6-3, 6-4), Dennis Miller who won his #2 Singles match (6-3, 7-5), Max Schechter who won his #4 Singles match (4-6, 7-5, 11-9), Jonathan Barragan who won his #5 Singles match (6-4, 3-6, 6-3), Dennis Miller/Max Schechter who won their #2 Doubles match (8-3), and Mario Gallinar/Jonathan Barragan who won their #3 Doubles match (8-4). 

Up next, the Mountaineers will remain in Abilene, Texas, as they head up the road to take on Hardin-Simmons University.

Written by: Schreiner University

