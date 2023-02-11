Men’s Tennis Defeats McMurry University 6-3

Women’s Basketball Defeats Austin College 61-52
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women's Basketball team won their home conference game against Austin College 61-52. The Mountaineers were at home for their SCAC matchup against the Kangaroos from Austin College. It was a breakout game for freshman guard, Skye Thomas. Thomas came off the bench for Schreiner and scored in bunches, leading the Mountaineers to their nineth conference win of the season. Thomas finished with 21 points (career high), […]