Posted: Feb 19, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team lost their road non-conference match against East Texas Baptist University 5-4.

The Mountaineers traveled to Marshall, Texas, for their non-conference match against the Tigers from East Texas Baptist University.

Recording points for the Mountaineers was Austin Cervantes who won his #3 Singles match (4-6, 6-0, 10-3), Max Schechter who won his #4 Singles match (6-1, 6-4), Mario Gallinar who won his #6 Singles match (6-4, 4-6, 10-7), and Carson Kirk/Austin Cervantes who won their #1 Doubles match (8-7(7-0)).

