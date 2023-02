AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Tennis team lost their road non-conference match against Hardin-Simmons University 8-1.

The Mountaineers traveled to Abilene, Texas, for a road non-conference match against the Cowboys from Hardin-Simmons University.

Continuing his strong play over the weekend roadtrip, junior Max Schechter, picked up the lone point for Schreiner as he won his #4 Singles match (6-2, 5-7, 6-4).

Results

Schedule