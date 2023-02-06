AD
Men’s Wrestling Competes at Citrus Invitational

todayFebruary 6, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Wrestling team traveled to Fort Luaderdale, Flordia, to compete in the Citrus Invitational.

It was a strong performance by the Mountaineers as they finished the tournament with five wrestlers placing in the top ten of their respective weight classes.

Leading the way was freshman, Austin Cooley, who took home first place at 197 by defeating Parker Venz (Augsburg) via decision (8-6).

Top Results

Austin Cooley (197) – 1st

Jayden Bustillos (141) – 8th

Naikoa Simao (141) – 9th

Zach Casias (149) – Top 10

Dominique Quiroz (157) – Top 10

Full Results

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

