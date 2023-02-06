Men’s Wrestling Competes at Citrus Invitational

Rod Stewart leaves touching note at Jeff Beck’s funeral
Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images A funeral for the late guitarist Jeff Beck was held Friday in London with several A-list stars in attendance, including Rod Stewart, Johnny Depp and Jimmy Page. Metro UK reports Stewart paid his respects to Beck with a bouquet of white roses in the shape of a heart, alongside a handwritten note in which he called Beck a “guitar genius.” “It was a privilege to perform alongside a proper guitar genius," the note read. "Rest […]