Meta multiverse: You’ve seen ‘Ant-Man’, now you can read the book … sort of, explains Paul Rudd

todayFebruary 24, 2023

Marvel Studios

In September, fans will be able to get their hands on a meta piece of memorabilia from Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: the actual memoir from which Paul Rudd reads as his alter ego at an autograph signing in the beginning of the film.

At a recent press event, Rudd explains of his character, Scott Lang, “When we start this movie … the events of [Avengers] Endgame, everything has already transpired. So Scott has, I wouldn’t say he’s taking a victory lap — but others might say that. And he’s written … a bit of a memoir, Look Out for The Little Guy! And he’s explained everything that’s been going on in life and his experiences with The Avengers.”

The book is a real thing, with a cover that looks just as it does in the movie. “I think you just have to, you know, run out to your nearest Barnes & Noble or wherever you get your books and/or download,” Rudd teases. “It will be a very fun and informative read. I don’t want to give anything away.”

At that, Evangeline Lilly, who plays Hope van Dyne/The Wasp, piped in. “Who wrote it?” she asked.

“Scott Lang wrote it,” Rudd explains. “Really?!” she replied.

“Yeah. Yeah,” Rudd insisted.

Look Out for The Little Guy! comes out on hardcover on September 22 — and it’s already an Amazon #1 bestseller. The publisher calls it a “bracingly honest account of his struggles and triumphs, from serving time to being a divorced dad to becoming Ant-Man and joining The Avengers” and promises “stories of epic battles won and lost, as this everyman turned Super Hero finally tells all.”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

