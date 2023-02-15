AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

Rev Rock Report

Metallica donates $250,000 for Turkey & Syria earthquake relief efforts

todayFebruary 15, 2023

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV

Metallica is doing what it can to help those affected by the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The band announced on social media that their All Within My Hands Foundation has donated $125,000 each to two organizations helping those in need. 

“We’re at a loss for words to describe the devastation in southern Turkey and northern Syria,” they shared. “The 7.8 magnitude earthquake has reduced the entire region to rubble. The death toll continues to rise, tragically exceeding 36,000 lives lost.” 

The donations will go to two All Within My Hands Foundation partner organizations: Direct Relief and chef José Andrés‘ World Central Kitchen. The band notes both entities “have boots on the ground providing medical aid and food to the victims of this disaster.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

