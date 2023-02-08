Metallica raises $4 million for charity through Helping Hands concert & ﻿’Blacklist﻿’ tribute album

Blackened Recordings

Metallica has raised $4 million for charity in between the band’s recent Helping Hands benefit concert and 2021’s Metallica Blacklist tribute album.

Helping Hands, which took place in December, brought in $3 million for Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation, which supports causes including workforce education, and hunger and disaster relief.

The concert featured a rare acoustic set by the “Enter Sandman” metallers, as well as an electric performance, including the live debut of the ‘Tallica single “Lux Æterna.” Greta Van Fleet opened the show, while St. Vincent made a surprise appearance during Metallica’s rendition of “Nothing Else Matters.”

Meanwhile, the Metallica Blacklist album raised $1 million for charities chosen by artists who participated in the project, which features 53 covers of songs off Metallica’s 1991 Black Album in honor of its 30th anniversary. The first round of donations is going to charities picked by Weezer, Miley Cyrus, Ghost and Volbeat, among others.