Entertainment News

Michael Douglas says the ‘Ant-Man’ movies come down to family and fun

todayFebruary 16, 2023

Marvel Studios

Michael Douglas added some Oscar cred to the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he was cast as Hank Pym, the original Ant-Man, in the size-shifting hero’s first movie in 2015. Two films later, he says he’s still having a blast.

Pym takes a more central role in Friday’s release, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The movie sees Pym and his wife, Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), sucked into the tiny titular Quantum Realm, along with Paul Rudd‘s Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly‘s Hope van Dyne/The Wasp and Scott’s daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton).

The fact that the adventure is a family affair is one of the appeals of the trilogy, Douglas opined at a recent press event. “I think the Ant-Man pictures refer to family a lot. It brings a vulnerability to these superpower characters that we see in a lot of Marvel films. There’s a certain vulnerability and a sense of humor that exists. I think that is really a pleasure.”

The 78-year-old Wall Street star says his corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe appeals to “all different ages,” explaining, “Someone like myself who’s mostly referenced to R-rated movies, this has really been a pleasure to have a younger kids coming up and enjoying it.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania puts the Pym and Lang gang toe-to-toe with Jonathan Majors‘ Kang the Conqueror, a powerful being the heroes must stop from destroying the multiverse.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

