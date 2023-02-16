Michael Douglas says the ‘Ant-Man’ movies come down to family and fun

Marvel Studios

Michael Douglas added some Oscar cred to the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he was cast as Hank Pym, the original Ant-Man, in the size-shifting hero’s first movie in 2015. Two films later, he says he’s still having a blast.

Pym takes a more central role in Friday’s release, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The movie sees Pym and his wife, Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), sucked into the tiny titular Quantum Realm, along with Paul Rudd‘s Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly‘s Hope van Dyne/The Wasp and Scott’s daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton).

The fact that the adventure is a family affair is one of the appeals of the trilogy, Douglas opined at a recent press event. “I think the Ant-Man pictures refer to family a lot. It brings a vulnerability to these superpower characters that we see in a lot of Marvel films. There’s a certain vulnerability and a sense of humor that exists. I think that is really a pleasure.”

The 78-year-old Wall Street star says his corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe appeals to “all different ages,” explaining, “Someone like myself who’s mostly referenced to R-rated movies, this has really been a pleasure to have a younger kids coming up and enjoying it.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania puts the Pym and Lang gang toe-to-toe with Jonathan Majors‘ Kang the Conqueror, a powerful being the heroes must stop from destroying the multiverse.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.