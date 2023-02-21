AD
Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” tops ‘﻿Billboard’ ﻿Hot 100 for fifth straight week

todayFebruary 21, 2023

Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers” dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for a fifth straight week and extended its record as her longest-running #1 song.

The song debuted on the top of the chart after it was released last month. As of this week, it’s the most-heard song on radio stations across the country. The outlet estimates the song made 85.8 million airplay audience impressions over the past week. It is also the Hot 100’s top Airplay Gainer for a third week in a row.

“Flowers” has snagged the #1 spot on Billboard‘s Radio Songs chart and is now Miley’s first track to ever hit the top spot. The song spent the prior week at #4 and is now the song with the fastest climb to #1 in seven years. The last song to enjoy that quick of a jump was Justin Timberlake‘s 2016 hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” — which also took five weeks to get to #1.

Interestingly enough, only three other songs launched to the top of the Radio Songs chart in five weeks or less: Adele‘s “Hello,” “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child and TLC‘s “No Scrubs.” Billboard says “Hello” took the least amount of weeks to get to #1 and topped the chart in 2015 after just four weeks.

Fans streamed “Flowers” 33.7 million times over the past week and also bought 22,000 additional copies. On Spotify, the song remains the #1 leader on its Weekly Top Songs chart and continued its reign on its Daily Top Songs Global ranking.

According to the platform, the song has amassed over 508 million streams since it was released on January 12.

