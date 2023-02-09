AD
National News

Minnesota factory employees praised for disarming colleague who shot at, chased co-worker

todayFebruary 9, 2023

(NEW YORK MILLS, Minn.) — Authorities are praising a group of factory employees they say disarmed a 21-year-old colleague who allegedly shot at and chased a co-worker at a boat manufacturing facility in northern Minnesota on Thursday morning.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, an employee at Lund’s Boat Factory, in the city of New York Mills, pulled a handgun during a verbal argument with a 31-year-old co-worker shortly after 7:00 a.m. and fired at him.

The bullet missed the victim, who ran outside the building with the suspect allegedly chasing him, possibly firing more shots, the sheriff’s office said.

An employee blocked the door while others ran down the suspect and subdued him before law enforcement arrived and arrested him.

The sheriff’s office late Thursday identified the suspect as David Jeremiah Gadsden. County records show Gadsden is facing four counts, including second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, second degree intent to murder, carrying/possessing a gun without a permit and intentionally pointing a gun.

“Had it not been for the quick actions of Lund staff members, the outcome may have been much worse,” the sheriff’s department said in a press release.

Lee Gordon, a spokesperson for Brunswick Corporation, which owns the factory, said in an email to ABC News that there were “no issues that we are aware of” during Gadsden’s employment at the facility.

The plant was closed after the incident and will reopen Monday with increased security, the company said in a statement.

“The health and safety of our employees and the New York Mills community is our number one priority, and we are fortunate that there were no injuries during this morning’s incident,” the company said. “We are working very closely with local law enforcement in Otter Tail County and will continue to support them in their investigation.”

The statement added, “We want to thank our employees who worked quickly to respond to the situation and appreciate the outreach and support from the local community.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

