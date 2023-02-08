AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Model mom: Ashley Graham responds to flak for weaning her twins off breastmilk

todayFebruary 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Good Morning America

Ashley Graham has been open with her Instagram followers as she journeyed into motherhood, telling ABC Audio before the birth of her first child, Isaac, in 2020 that she was taking notes from her social media followers. “The mommy community has embraced me so much,” she said at the time.

But now, as a mom of twins, she’s learning online feedback cuts both ways. She told guest Daily Show host Chelsea Handler on Tuesday night that she’s gotten flak online for her decision to stop breastfeeding her twin sons, Malachi and Roman.

“There’s this whole thing with people telling you how to feed your child,” the model and body positivity advocate vented.

“With my first kid, I was like, ‘I can only breastfeed! This is the right way!'” she said of raising Isaac, now 3.

Graham continued, “Then I had the twins, and I was like, ‘I’m not doing this. This is not working here. Both of you want both of these? This is a lot of work.'”

“Overnight, my whole life changed, and it felt like I was feeding a nation,” she joked.

The 35-year-old former Sports Illustrated pinup said five months after she and husband Justin Ervin added the twins to their family, she switched to formula, and the now-1-year-old boys are “so strong and happy.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

“couldn’t-stop-smiling-all-day”:-ed-sheeran-on-surprising-students-at-new-zealand-schools
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

“Couldn’t stop smiling all day”: Ed Sheeran on surprising students at New Zealand schools

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Students in Auckland got the surprise of their lives when Ed Sheeran showed up unannounced to their schools. The singer is down under, with his tour recently taking him to New Zealand. But instead of using one of his days off to relax or go sightseeing, he decided to spend the day "surprising school kids in 3 different schools in Auckland." Ed shared a sweet video to Instagram of him playing songs and giving […]

todayFebruary 8, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%