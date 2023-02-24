AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Modern Family’ vet Eric Stonestreet to play “Mad Santa” opposite Tim Allen in ‘The Santa Clauses” second season

todayFebruary 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Disney+ — Photo: Matthew McCabe

The second season of Tim Allen‘s hit Disney+ series The Santa Clauses has just hired a bad Santa.

According to the streaming service, Emmy-winning former Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet will play Magnus Antas aka the Mad Santa, “who reigned during the 14thcentury and is now returning to try and take down Scott Calvin and reclaim the North Pole.”

According to Disney+, “In the second season, the Calvin family is back in the North Pole as Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in season one. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Calvin to eventually take over the ‘family business’ as Santa Claus.”

Undoubtedly, the Mad Santa will have something to say about that.

Incidentally, Stonestreet previously worked with award-winning Clauses producer Jack Burditt on Modern Family.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

director-guy-ritchie-says-a-third-‘sherlock-holmes’-movie-is-up-to-robert-downey-jr.
insert_link

Entertainment News

Director Guy Ritchie says a third ‘Sherlock Holmes’ movie is up to Robert Downey Jr.

Jim Spellman/WireImage While promoting his new action comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, director Guy Ritchie gave an update on his hit Sherlock Holmes series: In short, just like in the movies, only Holmes knows. Ritchie called the shots on both 2009's hit Sherlock Holmes and its 2011 sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, with Robert Downey Jr. playing Holmes to Jude Law's Dr. Watson. Both films made over […]

todayFebruary 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%