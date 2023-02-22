AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Morgan Wallen dominates Billboard’s country charts

todayFebruary 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

This week, Morgan Wallen not only climbs to #1 with “Thought You Should Know,” he also tops every country chart Billboard publishes. The track from his forthcoming One Night at a Time album is his eighth career #1.

Meanwhile, “Last Night,” another cut from the record, lands at the top of three other charts: Hot Country Songs, Country Digital Song Sales and Country Streaming Songs. Simultaneously, Morgan’s current record, Dangerous: The Double Album, continues its reign on the Top Country Albums tally. 

Most recently, Luke Combs topped all five charts in 2019. Kane Brown was the first to accomplish the feat in 2017.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

brad-paisley-returns-with-new-music-and-a-new-deal
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Brad Paisley returns with new music and a new deal

Jason Davis/Getty Images for Alzheimer's Association Brad Paisley's hard at work on a new album, with a new track titled "Same Here" set to arrive on Friday. This time though, he's recording for Universal Music Group, after spending his entire career on Arista.  His new record deal reunites him with Mike Dungan and Cindy Mabe, the label executives who were with him at the first. "I ran into Mike at the fishing department at […]

todayFebruary 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%