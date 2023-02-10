Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Sting & more set for England’s Lytham Festival

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Sting and Blondie are among the artists confirmed for England’s Lytham Festival, taking place June 28 to July 2 in Lancashire, England.

The co-headlining tour of Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard is set to close the festival on July 2, with Sting headlining June 30 and Blondie also playing that night.

The festival’s other headliners include Jamiroquai on June 29, George Ezra on June 30 and Lionel Richie on July 1. The rest of the lineup includes Kaiser Chiefs, Kim Wylde, Jake Shears and Fun Lovin’ Criminals.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now at LythamFestival.com.