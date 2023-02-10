AD
Rev Rock Report

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Sting & more set for England’s Lytham Festival

todayFebruary 10, 2023

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Mötley CrüeDef Leppard, Sting and Blondie are among the artists confirmed for England’s Lytham Festival, taking place June 28 to July 2 in Lancashire, England.

The co-headlining tour of Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard is set to close the festival on July 2, with Sting headlining June 30 and Blondie also playing that night. 

The festival’s other headliners include Jamiroquai on June 29, George Ezra on June 30 and Lionel Richie on July 1. The rest of the lineup includes Kaiser Chiefs, Kim Wylde, Jake Shears and Fun Lovin’ Criminals.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now at LythamFestival.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

"I'll never forget your kindness": Sam Smith praises Madonna

Sonja Flemming/CBS Sam Smith praised Madonna in a sentimental post about the recent Grammy Awards. Madonna famously introduced Sam and collaborator Kim Petras ahead of their controversial "Unholy" performance. Sam shared an Instagram photo of them posing with Madonna at the ceremony and wrote, "Overwhelmed, grateful and inspired. Thank you for your love and support @madonna. I'll never forget your kindness." Sam's post comes days after Madonna took to Instagram to decry how their moment at the Grammys was seemingly overshadowed […]

todayFebruary 10, 2023

