AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Mariah Carey and Madonna

todayFebruary 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Adam Levine finally showed up in wife Behati Prinsloo‘s Instagram. He reportedly hasn’t made a cameo on her account since September. She shared a photo of them playing the “pop-a-shot” carnival game. The pair recently welcomed their third child but have yet to reveal the baby’s name or gender.

Miley Cyrus celebrated “Flowers” hitting #1 on the Billboard charts by sharing a sizzling bikini snap. “Flowers is#1@ Pop Radio for the first time &#1on the Billboard Hot 100 again for the 5th Week in a row! THANK YOU & I LOVE YOU!,” she wrote.

Katy Perry has teamed with Peeps candy for a new shoe collection. The sandal collection, aptly named the Peeps Bunny Collection, arrives tomorrow on the Katy Perry Collections website.

Mariah Carey announced in a statement her Black Irish Cream Liquor is going international by expanding to South America and the Caribbean. Previously, the brand was only available in the United States.

Madonna has a message to those who had an issue with her recent Grammys appearance. She tweeted a selfie and wrote, “Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

vanderbilt-university-apologizes-after-using-chatgpt-to-console-students
insert_link

National News

Vanderbilt University apologizes after using ChatGPT to console students

(NASHVILLE, TN) -- Officials at Vanderbilt University are apologizing to students outraged that the university used ChatGPT to craft a consoling email after the mass shooting at Michigan State University. Last Thursday, administrators at Vanderbilt's Peabody College of Education and Human Development sent an email to students and staff that noted, in small print at the bottom, that the message was a "paraphrase from OpenAI's ChatGPT AI language model, personal […]

todayFebruary 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%