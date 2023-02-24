Music notes: Bryan Adams, Sofia Carson, Diane Warren, Katy Perry and ﻿’American Idol’

Bryan Adams teamed up with Canadian country singer Tenille Townes for “The Thing That Wrecks You.” The young singer bumped into Adams at his Warehouse Studio while filming a Hallmark Movie. She later asked if he’d feature on the song, and the legendary singer signed on. He’s now a mentor and a friend to the 29-year-old singer.

Diane Warren ﻿will accompany Sofia Carson ﻿to perform “Applause,” a song she wrote for the movie Tell It like a Woman, ﻿at the upcoming Academy Awards. The song is nominated for Best Original Song. Rihanna was recently confirmed to be heading to the Oscars, too, and will perform her nominated track “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Katy Perry gives Luke Bryan a mullet makeover in the upcoming episode of American Idol. E! News reports Katy headbangs so hard to contestant Madison‘s rock audition that she loses her hair extensions. Luke puts them on, which gives him a mullet. The episode airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Speaking of American Idol, the show will air a “special episode” after the Academy Awards on March 12. Airtime is set for 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.