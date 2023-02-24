AD
Music notes: Bryan Adams, Sofia Carson, Diane Warren, Katy Perry and ﻿’American Idol’

todayFebruary 24, 2023

Bryan Adams teamed up with Canadian country singer Tenille Townes for “The Thing That Wrecks You.” The young singer bumped into Adams at his Warehouse Studio while filming a Hallmark Movie. She later asked if he’d feature on the song, and the legendary singer signed on. He’s now a mentor and a friend to the 29-year-old singer.

Diane Warren ﻿will accompany Sofia Carson ﻿to perform “Applause,” a song she wrote for the movie Tell It like a Woman, ﻿at the upcoming Academy Awards. The song is nominated for Best Original Song. Rihanna was recently confirmed to be heading to the Oscars, too, and will perform her nominated track “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Katy Perry gives Luke Bryan a mullet makeover in the upcoming episode of American IdolE! News reports Katy headbangs so hard to contestant Madison‘s rock audition that she loses her hair extensions. Luke puts them on, which gives him a mullet. The episode airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Speaking of American Idol, the show will air a “special episode” after the Academy Awards on March 12. Airtime is set for 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Mike FM Music News

Accusers in Ed Sheeran “Thinking Out Loud” copyright suit call YouTube video “critical evidence”

Joseph Okpako/WireImage The copyright case against Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" is heating up, with both sides battling over a YouTube clip. Ed is being sued for allegedly stealing elements of Marvin Gaye's "Let’s Get It On" to make his 2014 hit. Billboard reports the case was brought on by the heirs of singer Ed Townsend, who co-wrote "Let's Get It On" with Gaye. The YouTube clip in question sees Ed playing the two songs simultaneously […]

todayFebruary 24, 2023

