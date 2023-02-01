AD
Music notes: Cyndi Lauper, Belinda Carlisle, Gloria Estefan, Debbie Harry, Joe Jonas and more

todayFebruary 1, 2023

Cyndi Lauper is getting a new Funko Pop! vinyl figurine, and this one honors her wild, mismatched ’80 style. Yes, it also has the iconic blue eyeshadow and blond cowlick with pink tips. The “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” figure is being sold for $11.99 via Entertainment Earth and is now available for preorder.  

Gonna Be You,” sung by Belinda CarlisleGloria EstefanDebbie HarryDolly Parton and Cyndi Lauper, is trending in 42nd place on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart after selling 2,000 copies. The song, written by Diane Warren, was created for the Tom Brady-inspired movie 80 for Brady.

Joe Jonas showed off his interviewing skills in what appeared to be a goofy nonsense video, but fans glommed on to the final question Joe asked his brother Nick Jonas. Joe had asked, “When?” And Nick instantly replied, “Now.” Fans think the Jonas Brothers have something big coming soon. They also noted the video contained a longer cut of their upcoming new song “Wings.”

Saving the best for last? Lewis Capaldi was announced as the final performer at the upcoming BRIT Awards, which is the United Kingdom’s equivalent of the Grammys. “Last time I played The BRIT Awards I was so scared that I had a panic attack before I went on, and then got hammered afterwards. Looking forward to more of the same this year,” he said in a statement. Lewis is nominated for Song of the Year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

todayFebruary 1, 2023

