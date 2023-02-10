AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Gloria Estefan, U2, Adam Lambert, Rihanna, Sam Smith and Mariah Carey

todayFebruary 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Emilio and Gloria Estefan watched the production of their musical ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan. The duo originally created and produced the Broadway show, which is on a national tour. Per a release, they watched the performance in Naples, Florida, and also congratulated the cast.

U2 is starring in a Super Bowl commercial, per their publicity team. They also launched the website u2xsphere.com, which shows an image of the Las Vegas Strip and a babydoll head encased in the MSG Sphere venue, which is slated to open later this year. The ad could be announcing a residency.

Adam Lambert will perform his new album, High Drama, at London’s KOKO on February 27 at 4 p.m. ET. Fans who were unable able to snag tickets to the sold-out show can still celebrate by watching the livestream. Tickets are on sale now. 

Rihanna revealed what she wants her beauty legacy to be, telling Elle, “My mantra has always been and always will be, ‘Beauty is there to have fun with. It should never feel like pressure or a uniform.’ I hope that carries on, because it’s an incredibly joyful and freeing way to live.”

Perfect magazine shared a behind-the-scenes video of Sam Smith‘s sizzling photoshoot, which features the singer wearing several edgy outfits and also smearing their body in blue paint. The issue drops February 18.

﻿Mariah Carey﻿ announced onInstagram: “IT’S A WRAP [microphone emoji] by popular lamb demand, EP out now!” The four-song EP was released in celebration of Mariah’s 2009 deep cut “It’s A Wrap,” which has gone viral. It features the original song,a remix featuring Mary J. Blige and two other versions of the track.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nashville-notes:-bailey-z-is-“fix’n-to-break”-+-vince’s-next-big-thing-is-20
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Bailey Z is “Fix’n to Break” + Vince’s Next Big Thing is 20

"Ain't No Harmin' Me" is the new single from The War and Treaty's new album, Lover's Game, which arrives March 10. Breakout newcomer Bailey Zimmerman's just put out a new track, as his current single "Rock and a Hard Place" continues its run in the top 10. You can check out the lyric video for "Fix'n to Break" now. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of his 11th album, Next Big Thing, Vince Gill's released a remastered version […]

todayFebruary 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%