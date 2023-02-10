Music notes: Gloria Estefan, U2, Adam Lambert, Rihanna, Sam Smith and Mariah Carey

Emilio and Gloria Estefan watched the production of their musical ON YOUR FEET! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan. The duo originally created and produced the Broadway show, which is on a national tour. Per a release, they watched the performance in Naples, Florida, and also congratulated the cast.

U2 is starring in a Super Bowl commercial, per their publicity team. They also launched the website u2xsphere.com, which shows an image of the Las Vegas Strip and a babydoll head encased in the MSG Sphere venue, which is slated to open later this year. The ad could be announcing a residency.

Adam Lambert will perform his new album, High Drama, at London’s KOKO on February 27 at 4 p.m. ET. Fans who were unable able to snag tickets to the sold-out show can still celebrate by watching the livestream. Tickets are on sale now.

Rihanna revealed what she wants her beauty legacy to be, telling Elle, “My mantra has always been and always will be, ‘Beauty is there to have fun with. It should never feel like pressure or a uniform.’ I hope that carries on, because it’s an incredibly joyful and freeing way to live.”

Perfect magazine shared a behind-the-scenes video of Sam Smith‘s sizzling photoshoot, which features the singer wearing several edgy outfits and also smearing their body in blue paint. The issue drops February 18.

﻿Mariah Carey﻿ announced onInstagram: “IT’S A WRAP [microphone emoji] by popular lamb demand, EP out now!” The four-song EP was released in celebration of Mariah’s 2009 deep cut “It’s A Wrap,” which has gone viral. It features the original song,a remix featuring Mary J. Blige and two other versions of the track.