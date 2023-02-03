AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Irene Cara, Backstreet Boys, Donna Lewis, Katy Perry, Sara Bareilles and Madonna

todayFebruary 3, 2023

Background
Deadline reports the cause of death for Fame star Irene Cara was natural, caused by arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease. Mayo Clinic notes the illness stresses the heart due to high blood pressure and plaque buildup in arteries. Cara, who was 63, died November 25.

The Backstreet Boys are releasing a tribute book honoring their 30th anniversary. It’ll feature tour photography, profiles of the band, memories from fans, a forward from Melanie “Sporty Spice” Chisholm and more. Backstreet Boys 30th Anniversary Celebration comes out April 11 and is available for preorder online.

Donna Lewis put a twist on her 1996 hit by teaming up with Digital Farm Animals for “ILYAF (I Love You Always Forever).” Donna said in a statement her ’90s hit was reimagined and reworked, adding she is “excited about this brand new version.”

﻿Katy Perry﻿ and fiancé Orlando Bloom attended ﻿Ellen DeGeneres﻿ and Portia de Rossi‘s surprise vow renewal, which was supposed to be a 50th birthday party for Portia. Katy and Orlando were among a crowd of famous faces at the event, which People says included Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Speaking of Katy,﻿ Miranda Kerr﻿ sang her praises on social media. Kerr was previously married to Orlando and they share a 12-year-old son named﻿ Flynn﻿. The model shared clips of them on TikTok and wrote, “When you love your son’s step mom [sic].”

﻿Sara Bareilles﻿ saluted her sister ﻿Jennifer﻿ on her birthday. “There is nobody more loyal, funny, fair, generous, tender, kind, intelligent, or beautiful in the damn world. I love her and look up to her more than I can say to her face because we grew up Catholic and it’s hard to talk about feelings with each other because it feels like a direct threat,” she joked.

Madonna will present at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, according to Variety‘s sources. It is unknown what award she’ll present.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

