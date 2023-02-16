AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Jewel, Ingrid Michaelson, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Mariah Carey and Pink

todayFebruary 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD

﻿Jewel ﻿will perform the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 19. The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET at ﻿﻿Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City and can be watched on TNT. “Circles” singer Post Malone will also be featured at the event.

Ingrid Michaelson shared another cover song, this time of SZA‘s viral hit “Kill Bill.” Ingrid slows down the singer’s breakup anthem and turns it into a piano ballad. 

Harry Styles enjoyed a streaming boom after the Grammys, with streams of “As It Was” going up by 21 percent. Billboard reports sales were even better, with 7,000 more copies sold, resulting in a 289 percent increase. 

﻿Sam Smith﻿ also enjoyed a post-Grammys boost, with fans streaming their “Unholy” collab with ﻿Kim Petras﻿ 17.9 million times, which resulted in a 16 percent jump.

Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” also jumped in streams after the Grammys, increasing by 20 percent. It sold 5,000 copies, a jump of 295 percent.

﻿Mariah Carey﻿ teamed up with her son, Moroccan, ﻿for another offering on her viral “It’s a Wrap” TikTok trend, a sped-up version of the 2009 deep cut that blew up on social media. This time, Mariah’s pretending to yell on the phone before her 11-year-old son snatches it out of her hands to signal the call is over.

﻿Pink﻿ revealed she’s lost 36 pounds, which she said was weight she gained during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “All I did was make sourdough and then eat the sourdough,” she told VarietyShe also said she underwent a double disc replacement and hip surgery, so she needed to shed the pounds. Pink called herself “the bionic woman” and assured readers, “I am stronger than I’ve ever been in my life.” 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

“we-never-know-what-the-future-holds”:-jc-chasez-on-potential-nsync-reunion
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

“We never know what the future holds”: JC Chasez on potential NSYNC reunion

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic It's been over two decades since JC Chasez and the rest of NSYNC performed at the Super Bowl halftime show, but the singer says that was one of the standout moments of his career. "We were fortunate enough to have a lot of great moments. The touring is amazing, but you have those one-off moments and they’re going to stand out to you because you’re among your peers," he told ﻿Billboard﻿. "When we played […]

todayFebruary 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%