Music notes: Kelly Clarkson, Winona Ryder, The Weeknd, Harry Styles and Ok Go

Kelly Clarkson was feeling nostalgic for the ’90s, so she belted out Mark Morrison‘s “Return of the Mack” on the Kellyoke segment of her daytime talk show. She gave the track, which is about bouncing back after a bad breakup, a more sensual twinge.

Speaking of the ’90s, ﻿Stranger Things ﻿star ﻿Finn Wolfhard ﻿is admittedly peppering ﻿Winona Ryder ﻿with questions about all the rockstars she dated in that era — such as ﻿Dave Grohl and MCA from the Beastie Boys. Finn told ﻿GQ﻿, “I could literally ask her what it was like knowing Kurt Cobain, and she just tells me everything.”

Another project from The Weeknd is heading to HBO. He announced his concert at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium is being turned into a concert film, titled The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium. It will start streaming on HBO Max on February 25.

﻿Harry Styles ﻿felt the birthday love at his concert in Palm Springs, California, which also marked his final North American tour stop. Billboard says he told fans at the show, “Obviously, I have a fear of people not coming to my birthday party. So, I just thought I would do a show and maybe you might come.”

Ok Go, the band that danced on treadmills for their “Here It Goes Again” music video, is suing Post Foods for naming a new grab-and-go breakfast option OK GO! Variety reports the band alleges Post Foods is violating and diluting their trademark, which they’ve had since 2008. They want the cereal option to be called something else.