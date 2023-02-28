AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Lauren Spencer-Smith, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Taylor Swift, Lewis Capaldi and more

todayFebruary 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Lauren Spencer Smith released the music video for her song “Best Friend Breakup,” which features her looking at mementos from a friendship that ended and falling into an emotional spiral.

Kelly Clarkson threw it back to 1995 by covering the Smashing Pumpkins‘ “1979” on her daytime talk show. The singer opted for a simpler performance, with just her backing band and select lights to illuminate the stage.

Nick Jonas is taking dad duty very seriously and gave his baby, Maltie, the grand backstage tour of the Jonas Brothers‘ Las Vegas residency. Wife Priyanka Chopra shared the adorable moment to her Instagram.

Taylor Swift released the Through the Eras merchandise on her online store to further hype fans for her tour, which kicks off in a few weeks. Taylor is selling T-shirts that celebrate each of her albums, as well as hoodies, sweatpants, blankets, nail gems, activity books and more.

﻿Lewis Capaldi﻿ has been called several things, but the singer revealed on TikTok a “random guy came up to me and said I looked like Mad-Eye Moody from ﻿Harry Potter﻿.” Lewis then shared an image of the character actor﻿ Brendan Gleeson played in the film and deadpanned, “I kinda get it.”

﻿Ed Sheeran﻿ surprised the St Kilda Football Club Saints in celebration of their 150th anniversary. The club shared a video of Ed meeting the team, who gifted him — and his daughters — some team merchandise.

Ava Max dropped the music video for “Weapons,” which fans can watch on her official Facebook.



Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

justin-bieber-cancels-remainder-of-his-justice-world-tour
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Justin Bieber cancels remainder of his Justice World Tour

RBMG/Def Jam Recordings Justin Bieber has pulled the plug completely on the Justice World Tour. Justin canceled the North American portion of his tour in September; on Tuesday, the remainder of the tour was scrapped. The singer originally postponed 70 dates across the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia so he could focus on his health. "Justin Bieber has officially CANCELLED the remaining dates of his 'Justice World Tour'. Check in with your point of purchase […]

todayFebruary 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%