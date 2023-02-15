AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Marc Anthony, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Maroon 5 and Behati Prinsloo

todayFebruary 15, 2023

Marc Anthony just tied the knot with wife Nadia Ferreira, and now they’re expecting their first child together. They made a joint announcement on Instagram, saying, “Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!!” Anthony is also father to twins Emme and Max with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez and sons Cristian and Ryan with former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres.

Olivia Wilde raised eyebrows on Valentine’s Day when she shared a portion of the 1958 letter author John Steinbeck wrote to his son to her Instagram Story. The excerpt reads, “There are several kinds of love. One is a selfish, mean, grasping, egotistical thing which uses love for self-importance. This is the ugly and crippling kind.” Fans are theorizing she was throwing shade at Harry Styles three months after they broke up.

Sam Smith toned down their performance of “Unholy” at the 2023 BRIT Awards, but NME reports 106 complaints about his performance were filed to Ofcom, a broadcasting regulator. It wasn’t known what people were complaining about.

Speaking of Sam, they have a rumored new boyfriend; the singer apparently supported him during New York Fashion Week. Page Six reports Sam is dating fashion designer Christian Cowan and was seen front row at his runway show.

Behati Prinsloo shared how she spent her Valentine’s Day: husband Adam Levine wasn’t featured in the photo collage, but his Maroon 5 bandmate James Valentine and his new wife, Alexis Novak, were. The pair, who were dressed as a bride and groom, eloped last week. Behati did share a close-up of a bouquet of roses, but she cropped out the card. She captioned the post, in all capital letters, “Valentine’s Day” with a black heart emoji. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

