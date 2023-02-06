Music notes: Michael Bublé, Luisana Lopilato, Adam Lambert, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran

Michael Bublé shared his live reaction to finding out Higher won the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. Michael was performing in Milan and found out once he stepped off stage. “I think my face says it all. So blessed to be able to celebrate with my road family, seeing how excited and proud they were of me makes my heart so full. I love you all,” he captioned the sweet post.

Speaking of his Grammy win: Michael’s wife, Luisana Lopilato, also shared her reaction, screaming and pumping a fist in the air. She captioned it, “So proud of you my [love]. A Grammy!!!! I would say I can’t believe it…but I DO! Because all this is the result of your effort, dedication, passion and talent. I am so proud of you! I love you!”

Adam Lambert revealed who’s on his short list of dream collaborations on an Instagram Live. Adam revealed Kelly Clarkson and Pink are on it. He also showed love for Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Britney Spears and rapper Yungblud.

Taylor Swift says of “All Too Well: The Short Film” winning the Grammy for Best Music Video, “I can’t put into words what this means to me.” She tweeted, “For the @RecordingAcad and my peers to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try and reclaim my music… I’m blown away. Thank you to all the fans who willed this to happen.”

Ed Sheeran told fans they could ask him anything on his Instagram Story, so naturally questions flooded in about when he’ll release his new album. Ed slowly teased, “Sometime this year” while widening his eyes. Although he didn’t mention a title, fans believe the next album will be called Minus – stylized as “-“.