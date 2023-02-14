AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Pentatonix, Sinéad O’Connor, Shakira, Andy Grammer and AJ McLean

todayFebruary 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Pentatonix will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 21, becoming the 2,748th star in the Live Performance category. They will also become the first a cappella group to make it onto the Walk of Fame. Their star will be placed between Etta James‘ and Cole Porter‘s.

Sinéad O’Connor has lent her voice to the opening credits of season 7 of the Starz hit series Outlander. She sings the show’s theme, “The Skye Boat Song,” which features a new performer and arrangement each season.

Shakira seemingly shaded ex ﻿Gerard Piqué with her latest TikTok, in which she lip-syncs to SZA‘s “Kill Bill” — a song that fantasizes about murdering her ex and his new girlfriend. Shakira sings while mopping a floor in platform heels. Shakira and Piqué dated for 11 years before going their separate ways in June.

﻿Andy Grammer﻿ and ﻿AJ McLean﻿ honored late friend﻿ Stephen “tWitch” Boss﻿ in a celebration of life service on Saturday, People reports. Grammer was one of the performers at the solemn event. Stephen died by suicide in December. He was 40.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nashville-notes:-jo-dee-+-lauren-will-always-love-dolly
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Jo Dee + Lauren will always love Dolly

Lauren Alaina, Jo Dee Messina, Ricky Skaggs and The Gatlin Brothers are just some of the artists set to play the I Will Always Love You Celebration, which kicks off March 11 and runs through April 8 at Dollywood. "Along for the Ride" is the debut solo single from Jordan Harvey, formerly of King Calaway. Tickets for Nashville's 31st annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival go on sale March 3. The lineup for the event, which runs March 28 through April 1, will […]

todayFebruary 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%