AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Pentatonix, the Jonas Brothers, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Britney Spears and Adam Levine

todayFebruary 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Pentatonix received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making them the first a capella group to be honored on the iconic landmark. “A cappella music has made it to Hollywood!” they celebrated on Instagram. “There are no words to describe what it meant to see ‘PENTATONIX’ cemented on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame Boulevard.” 

The Jonas Brothers revealed only one person is featured on The Album, their forthcoming studio effort, and that’s “All Time Low” singer Jon Bellion, who worked as a producer on the project.

The Weeknd announced he’ll release his “Die For You” remix featuring Ariana Grande “tomorrow night,” meaning Thursday. 

In more Jonas Brothers news, Joe Jonas made fans swoon with his birthday tribute to wife Sophie Turner. He flooded his Instagram Story with posts about her, writing in one, “Here’s to more nights being real with you @sophiet. Happy Birthday.”

Shawn Mendes is rumored to be dating a 51-year-old chiropractor named Jocelyne Miranda. According to Page Sixthe rumored couple was spotted hiking at Runyon Canyon Park in California, where Shawn opted to exercise without a shirt.

Britney Spears shared a goofy Instagram video of her talking about dresses with a heavy accent, but there was one line that caught fans’ attention. “I just want you to know if I ever shut down my Instagram, do not call the cops,” Britney said. Last month, fans called police to perform a wellness check on her when she disabled her account.

Behati Prinsloo shared how she and husband Adam Levine celebrated their daughter Gio Grace‘s fifth birthday. Prinsloo shared glimpses of the party to her Instagram Story, including one photo that shows a spider painted on her face. “We raged,” she captioned the image. Another picture showed off Gio’s rainbow colored birthday cake.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nashville-notes:-twitch-with-dierks-bentley-+-brantley-gilbert’s-2x-platinum-albums
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Twitch with Dierks Bentley + Brantley Gilbert’s 2x Platinum albums

You can livestream An Evening with Dierks Bentley: The Road to Gravel & Gold Thursday at 8 p.m. ET via Twitch channel 3point5. Brantley Gilbert has a new pile of heavy metal: His albums The Weekend, One Hell of an Amen and You Don't Know Her Like I Do have all been certified double Platinum, while Bottoms Up is 6x Platinum. "Treated Me Good," the new track from Ingrid Andress, drops Thursday night. Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

todayFebruary 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%