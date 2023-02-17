Music notes: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Lizzo and Kelly Clarkson

Taylor Swift released more merchandise ahead of her Eras Tour, which you can buy now on her online store. Merch includes hoodies, crop-top pullovers, T-shirts, bracelets, slip mats and posters. Items range in price from $20 to $75.

Harry Styles was a big winner at the BRIT Awards, the United Kingdom’s version of the Grammys, and is also enjoying a sales boom from that, per Official Charts. “As It Was” jumped back into the top 10, up to #7, on the British charts after winning Song of the Year. His album Harry’s House rose to #2 after winning British Album of the Year.

Fans are loving Lizzo‘s take on Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy,” which she performed for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, where she got to unleash her breathy singing voice and toy with harmonies. Of course, she also used her flute to enhance her cover.

Kelly Clarkson is heading into the three-day weekend feeling “Strong Enough,” as seen by her cover of Cher‘s powerhouse anthem. Kelly belted out the hit during her daytime talk show’s “Kellyoke” segment, where she took a few liberties with the melody and infused some rock elements.



