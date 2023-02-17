AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Lizzo and Kelly Clarkson

todayFebruary 17, 2023

Taylor Swift released more merchandise ahead of her Eras Tour, which you can buy now on her online store. Merch includes hoodies, crop-top pullovers, T-shirts, bracelets, slip mats and posters. Items range in price from $20 to $75.

Harry Styles was a big winner at the BRIT Awards, the United Kingdom’s version of the Grammys, and is also enjoying a sales boom from that, per Official Charts. “As It Was” jumped back into the top 10, up to #7, on the British charts after winning Song of the Year. His album Harry’s House rose to #2 after winning British Album of the Year.

Fans are loving Lizzo‘s take on Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy,” which she performed for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, where she got to unleash her breathy singing voice and toy with harmonies. Of course, she also used her flute to enhance her cover.

Kelly Clarkson is heading into the three-day weekend feeling “Strong Enough,” as seen by her cover of Cher‘s powerhouse anthem. Kelly belted out the hit during her daytime talk show’s “Kellyoke” segment, where she took a few liberties with the melody and infused some rock elements. 



Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Bailey Z’s on Kimmel + Nate Smith’s a “Better Boy”

Bailey Zimmerman will play his Platinum-selling top 10 hit "Rock and a Hard Place" Tuesday on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Jennifer Nettles hosts the new dating show Farmer Wants a Wife, which premieres Wednesday, March 8, on Fox. Nate Smith dropped two new tracks, "Better Boy" and "Oil Spot," ahead of the release of his self-titled debut on April 28. Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

todayFebruary 17, 2023

