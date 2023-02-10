AD
Nashville notes: Bailey Z is "Fix'n to Break" + Vince's Next Big Thing is 20

February 10, 2023

“Ain’t No Harmin’ Me” is the new single from The War and Treaty‘s new album, Lover’s Game, which arrives March 10.

Breakout newcomer Bailey Zimmerman‘s just put out a new track, as his current single “Rock and a Hard Place” continues its run in the top 10. You can check out the lyric video for “Fix’n to Break” now.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of his 11th album, Next Big ThingVince Gill‘s released a remastered version of the video for his hit “Someday,” which he wrote with pop star Richard Marx.

“I’m Not Pretty” is the new track from “Tennessee Orange” hitmaker Megan Moroney

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

