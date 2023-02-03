AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: LOCASH paints “Three Favorite Colors” + it’s “All or Nothing” for Caylee Hammack

todayFebruary 3, 2023

Background
share close
AD

The Mavericks‘ 10th anniversary deluxe edition of their In Time album is set to arrive March 3. 

You can check out the music video for the new LOCASH track “Three Favorite Colors” on YouTube now.

On May 19, Josh Turner will put out the first-ever vinyl edition of his Long Black Train album, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of his signature song and his upcoming tour of the same name. 

“All or Nothing” is the first track from Caylee Hammack‘s upcoming sophomore record.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

steven-van-zandt-makes-deal-with-primary-wave-music
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Steven Van Zandt makes deal with Primary Wave Music

Photo by Heidi Gutman Steven Van Zandt is teaming up with independent music publisher Primary Wave Music in a new deal that encompasses the E Street Band member’s music publishing and recorded music catalogs. The multimillion dollar deal includes Little Steven’s name and likeness rights, as well as a stake in producer royalties. That will encompass his work with Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, like “I Don’t Want To Go Home” and “This […]

todayFebruary 3, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%