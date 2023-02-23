AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Nearly one million without power as US faces two monster winter storms

todayFebruary 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — Nearly 1 million customers are without power in the U.S. as two monster winter storms bring blizzard conditions, heavy snow, ice and rain to large swaths of the country.

The vast majority of the outages are in Michigan, where more than 820,000 customers are without power amid an ice storm.

A volunteer firefighter in Paw Paw, Michigan, died Wednesday evening when a power line fell on him, according to Paw Paw Fire Chief Jim DeGroff. The buildup of ice caused a tree limb to snap the line, DeGroff said.

In the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes, blizzard conditions and heavy snow topping 1 foot are halting travel. Some snow drifts have blanketed roads, shutting down highways.

And gusty winds and bitter cold temperatures aren’t making it for easy for power crews to restore service to areas facing outages.

In Minneapolis, where schools are closed, the blowing snow will start to improve Thursday night, but bitter cold temperatures will be moving in.

Thursday afternoon and evening, the storm will move into the Northeast, dropping an additional 3 to 6 inches of snow in northern New England.

Buffalo, New York, is forecast to see freezing rain and sleet Thursday night, causing slick conditions on the roads.

Parts of New York state, Connecticut and Massachusetts will get rain and a wintry mix. Coupled with a flash freeze in southern New England, a dangerous layer of ice could form on roads.

In the West, Portland, Oregon, recorded 10.8 inches of snow on Wednesday, marking the second-biggest day of snowfall in recorded history.

In Salt Lake City, nearly 17 inches of snow fell, which is one of the city’s top 9 biggest snowstorms.

Snow even fell in the Las Vegas metro area and mixed with rain in the Los Angeles suburbs.

In California, residents are bracing for heavy rain and possible flooding this weekend.

A rare blizzard warning was also issued for Southern California where up to 8 feet of snow is expected in the highest elevations in the San Gabriel and San Bernardino mountains.

And in the South, residents are encountering record-breaking heat.

Atlanta hit 81 degrees Wednesday, marking the city’s hottest February temperature on record.

The temperature in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Nashville climbed to 85 degrees on Thursday, setting new records for both city’s hottest February day ever.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ntsb-on-east-palestine-toxic-train-derailment:-‘100%-preventable’
insert_link

National News

NTSB on East Palestine toxic train derailment: ‘100% preventable’

(WASHINGTON) -- Federal investigators on Thursday released a preliminary report into the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month. Detailing the report at a Washington, D.C., news conference, chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said "we know what derailed the train" and addressed the town's worried residents. "I can tell you this much. This was 100% preventable. We call things accidents. There is no […]

todayFebruary 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%