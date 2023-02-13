AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

New collaboration from Elvis Costello & Burt Bacharach released days after Bacharach’s death

todayFebruary 13, 2023

William Claxton

A new collaboration between Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach was released Friday, just two days after Bacharach’s death at the age of 94.

Variety reports the song, “You Can Have Her,” was a previously unreleased track recorded by Costello in 2021. He’s backed by a full orchestra for the recording, which was released digitally on Friday. The track is believed to have been recorded in one of the last sessions Bacharach took part in.

The song had always been planned for release on Friday to help promote Costello and Bacharach’s upcoming box set, The Songs of Bacharach and Costello, which drops March 3. It features, among other things, the new collection Taken From Life, featuring unreleased songs from a proposed Painted From Memory musical score. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

