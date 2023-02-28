AD
Rev Rock Report

New documentary asks ‘What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears?’

todayFebruary 28, 2023

ABRAMORAMA Films

A new documentary is setting out to answer the question What the Hell Happened to Blood, Sweat & Tears? Directed by John Scheinfeld, who directed The U.S. vs. John Lennon and more, the documentary is set to hit theaters March 24. 

According to the description, the film explores how the band “was unknowingly embroiled in a political rat’s nest involving the U.S. State Department, the Nixon White House and a controversial concert tour of Yugoslavia, Romania and Poland, countries that were behind what was then known as the Iron Curtain.”

It continues, “As a result, they found themselves in the crossfire of a polarized America, as divided then as it is now.” 

Blood, Sweat & Tears is known for such hit songs as “Spinning Wheel” and “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy.” Their self-titled sophomore release won the Grammy for Album of the Year in 1970, beating out such iconic records as The Beatles’ Abbey RoadJohnny Cash’s Johnny Cash at San Quentin and Crosby, Stills & Nash’s self-titled release.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

