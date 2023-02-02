AD
National News

New Jersey councilwoman shot and killed in possible targeted attack outside her home

todayFebruary 2, 2023

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 30-year-old woman found fatally shot in her Sayreville, New Jersey townhouse complex has been identified by local officials as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.

She was shot while inside her white SUV, which appears to have then crashed on Samuel Circle at around 7:22 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

She sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. She lived in the townhouse complex where she was killed, just steps from her home.

She preliminarily appears to have been the target of the gunfire but a motive for the shooting was not immediately disclosed.

Mahesh Chitnis, who serves on Sayreville’s Human Relations Commission, posted on Facebook that the victim, who was also his neighbor, was “killed 300 feet from my home … She was shot while returning back home. She was a woman full of life.”

Hours later, her SUV was towed away by police, who did not say if a suspect was identified or an arrest was made.

Dwumfour was elected to the council in 2021 and worked as a business analyst and part-time EMT.

“The female had succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced on scene,” Middlesex County Prosecutors Office said in a statement. “This is an active and ongoing investigation anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Rebecca Morales of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or Detective Michelle Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office 732-745-3477.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

