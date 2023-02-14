AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Business News

New lawsuit claims Olaplex hair products left some customers with bald spots, damaged hair

todayFebruary 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — After a summer in the sun, Jessica Auriana said she felt like her hair was left dry and brittle.

Looking for a refresh, the 44-year-old said she turned to her hairstylist, who suggested the Olaplex hair care line as a possible solution to her problems.

Auriana said she purchased a shampoo, conditioner and clarifying shampoo from the brand and used the products for two months, and claims she suffered hair loss.

“I think by that point I had probably lost 20% of my hair,” Auriana told Good Morning America. “I’m outside daily … I started to feel the wind and air on my scalp in places that I’ve never felt it.”

Auriana is now part of a lawsuit against Olaplex, a hair care line popular with influencers and some celebrities that promises to restore “damaged and compromised hair by repairing from the inside out” leaving users with “healthy, beautiful, shiny, touchable hair,” according to marketing materials on the company’s website and social media.

Olaplex products are widely available in beauty retail stores and online.

In the lawsuit, filed on Feb. 9 in California, Auriana and more than two dozen women across the country claim they have been left with hair that is worse off than before they used Olaplex products.

They claim in the lawsuit that Olaplex hair products they used left them, in some cases, with bald spots, allergic reactions, open sores and hair that is “dry, brittle, frizzy and dull.” One plaintiff claims in the lawsuit the treatments made her hair look “as if it were cut with a weedwhacker.”

Collectively, the plaintiffs are seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

Rachel Bentley, co-counsel on the lawsuit, said the monetary damages are “for the injuries our clients sustained.”

She told GMA, “We are seeking punitive damages to deter Olaplex from engaging in the any further wrongful conduct.”

Olaplex has not recalled any of its products.

The company has denied the claims made in the lawsuit, telling GMA in a statement, “Olaplex products do not cause hair loss or hair breakage. Olaplex products are safe and effective, as millions of our customers can happily attest.”

The company also stated it has gone “above and beyond industry beauty standards” by publicly releasing test results from “independent third-party laboratories” on its website.

“We have full confidence and believe in the safety and efficacy of our products,” the company continued. “There are a wide variety of reasons for hair breakage or hair loss, as medical and scientific experts have publicly stated, including lifestyle, various medical conditions and medications, the aftereffects of COVID, skin conditions and more. Anyone experiencing consistent hair breakage should consult their stylist and dermatologist to best understand their unique hair and skin needs.”

“Complaints like the ones referenced in this article are, sadly, a fact of life in our industry, and have been made against other brands in the category for years,” Olaplex said. “We are prepared to vigorously defend our Company, our brand, and our products against these baseless accusations.”

Experts say consumers should consult their stylists or a dermatologist if they’re experiencing hair loss to help determine the cause.

The attorneys representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit say consumers should do their “due diligence” when it comes to choosing beauty products.

“Do your research,” Amy Davis, co-counsel for the plaintiffs. told GMA. “Do your due diligence and make sure that you are protecting yourself as a consumer when you’re buying beauty products.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

robert-downey-jr.-honors-jon-favreau-with-hollywood-walk-of-fame-star
insert_link

Entertainment News

Robert Downey Jr. honors Jon Favreau with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Actor, writer, director and The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau was honored with the 2,746th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony Monday. Favreau, who as an actor starred in movies including Rudy, before breaking out as the writer and star of Swingers alongside his longtime friend Vince Vaughn, went on to direct films including the holiday classic Elf and helped launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron […]

todayFebruary 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%